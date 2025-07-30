Andy Cohen was a "disaster" shooting his And Just Like That cameo.

Andy Cohen had a cameo in And Just Like That

The Watch What Happens Live presenter made a brief appearance as a Bergdof Goodman employee named Daniel in the latest episode of the show and though he only had one line of diaglogue in the scene with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, he still struggled.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, Andy said: "I think the line in the script was just like, 'Oh hey, Carrie, I'll be with you in a sec.'

"Shooting these shows for me is very difficult. You have to literally walk four steps, say your line at a particular spot, and then keep going. There's a lot of blocking involved, and I just don't — I'm not good at it."

After a few attempts, showrunner Michael Patrick King changed Andy's line to: "Hey, Carrie, I'm slammed, I'll be with you in a minute."

However, the broadcaster was reprimanded for his intense delivery.

He admitted: "When I tell you that I was marching out like, 'Carrie, I am slammed! I'm gonna be with you in a minute!'

"And Michael Patrick King comes over after we do it twice and he goes, 'Um, this is a really pivotal scene for Carrie.' He didn't tell me, but now I know that she just had a big fight with Aiden."

Michael told Andy: "You're stealing focus from Carrie. The episode title should now be called Daniel's Busiest Day. And it's not about Daniel's Busiest Day, keep it on Carrie!'"

Andy also received advice from Sarah.

He added: "It was very specific and I was saying it in the wrong place. I was just a disaster. But it was so funny, the idea that it was 'Daniel's Busy Day.'"

The 57-year-old producer joked that the scene used was "the best they could get".

The scene marked a call-back to Andy's previous appearance on Sex and the City, having played a then-unnamed shoe salesman during the sixth season, with Entertainment Weekly confirming was the same character.

But Andy also had another cameo earlier in the original programme's run.

He shared a screenshot in 2018 and wrote on Instagram: "You may know that I was a Barney’s shoe salesman in the last season of #SATC but were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw? (sic)"

However, that scene was cut from TV but can be seen in the DVD.