Andy Cohen doubts Lisa Vanderpump will return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

Andy Cohen doubts Lisa Vanderpump has any 'desire' to return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

The producer of the hit Bravo reality show has quashed rumours suggesting that he has been vying for the 'Vanderpump Rules' star to return.

Speaking on 'Andy Cohen Live', he said: “It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumour came from.

“I don’t see her coming back to that show.”

Cohen insisted: “I don’t even think she has any desire or [the Housewives] have any desire to interact.”

Lisa quit the show after nine seasons in 2019 and later admitted she probably shouldn’t have done her last season as it was too soon after the tragic suicide of her brother Mark.

She told PEOPLE: “I had a great time on Housewives’.

“But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

She added: “I shouldn’t have even committed to do that season.

“If I had had my choice, I would have just wallowed in grief. I wasn’t ready.”

As well as grieving, Lisa was branded a liar by her co-stars in a scandal over Dorit Kemsley adopting a puppy from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

And her friendship with Kyle Richards still hasn’t recovered after her castmate accused Lisa of spreading lies to the media about Dorit.

She told the outlet at the time: “I’ve been in a position where the whole cast has been against me before.

“But this time, our foundation was taking a bashing from the women, and it didn’t deserve it. And suddenly, to start dealing with them all screaming and shouting at me on that first trip [to the Bahamas], I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ And that was really it.”

The 64-year-old star went on to land the spin-off series ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2012, which has followed her and the staff at her West Hollywood restaurants and bars.

It was recently announced that the show is returning with a whole new cast.

Lisa told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there. Still we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."