Andy Murray wants to avoid "eating junk" and gaining weight after he retires from tennis.

Andy Murray has opened up about his plans for retirement

The 37-year-old sports star will hang up his racket after competing at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer and he's already making plans to keep himself in shape once he's no longer in full-time training because he wants to avoid a repeat of what happened during his enforced time off throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told OK! magazine: "I'll definitely still be playing tennis [after I retire]. Just not on the Tour. I plan to play a lot more golf, and I'll probably carry on working with my Strength and Conditioning coach, Matt Little, as I transfer from being a full-time athlete and adjusting to not needing to do quite so much.

"I put on weight during COVID when I wasn’t training as much and eating junk. I didn't really like it, so I need to avoid that."

However, Andy will be relaxing his super-strict diet when he's no longer a professional athlete and is looking forward to indulging in the occasional treat.

He added: "I love ice cream. And I'm partial to a biscuit or two. I like the ones with chocolate on top – I think they are called Choco Leibniz ...

"I've actually had a pretty restrictive diet for a long time as you have to eat healthy stuff as an athlete, so I'm looking forward to relaxing a bit and trying a few new things. I'll still eat a lot of sushi though – that's my favourite."

Andy previously won a gold and a silver medal at the 2021 Olympics in London and went on to claim gold again at the games in Rio in 2016. He will be competing in Paris in the mens singles as well as the mens doubles with partner Dan Evans.