Angelina Jolie has declared "nothing else matters" apart from motherhood.

The 49-year-old Hollywood actress is mum to six kids - Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and she's insisted looking after her children is way more important than anything else in her life.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', Angelina spoke about playing opera star Maria Callas in new movie 'Maria' and was asked if there's anything in her life that compares to the late star's love of singing and the actress replied: "My motherhood ... It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me ... Nothing else matters."

Maddox and Pax have been working behind-the-scenes in the movie industry while Vivienne recently helped her mother put together Broadway show 'The Outsiders' but Angelina is adamant none of her kids want to be in the spotlight.

She explained: "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. They are quite private. Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow."

It comes after Angelina admitted winning an Oscar for her role in the biopic would be a bonus. The actress - who already has an Academy Award for her role in 1999 psychological thriller 'Girl, Interrupted' - had the "experience of a lifetime" starring in Pablo Larraín's new film and although the Oscar hype is "very nice", she feels like she has already been given "the greatest gift" of making a movie with an "extraordinary team of people" and anything else is a "dream".

Asked about the Oscar buzz surrounding the film, she laughed to Best UK magazine: "It means a lot that somebody thinks you did a good job. Right? That means everything to me.

"That kind of stuff is exciting and very, very nice. But I'm just so happy we were able to do this film. I'm genuinely so happy.

"I know it sounds like people say this, but really, this was an experience of a lifetime. I learned to sing and I embodied a woman that I respect. I was able to work with this extraordinary team of people. I feel like I've already been given the greatest gift.

"The audience seemed to respond well to it. So, anything else is a dream, but I'm so grateful already."