Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne was spotted working as an usher at the theatre.

Vivienne was seen escorting people to their seats and chatting with staff

The 16-year-old theatre lover showed people to their seats at the 'Reefer Madness: The Musical' reunion concert in Los Angeles on July 30, after attending the opening night with her mom, according to People.

The 49-year-old Hollywood actress acted as lead producer on Broadway musical 'The Outsiders' after Vivienne indulged her love of theatre by joining the project as a volunteer and Angelina recently admitted the teen was her toughest critic.

When asked who is the "biggest theatre head" in the family, Angelina told PEOPLE: "Viv. Definitely Viv ... Hands down. She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this'.

"She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."

Angelina - who also Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Knox, 16, and Maddox, 22, with her ex-husband Brad - previously admitted Vivienne reminds her of her own mother Marcheline Bertrand.

When announcing Vivienne's role on 'The Outsiders', Angelina said in a statement: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

She went on to reveal Vivienne is the reason she got onboard with the show in the first place.

Angelina added: " I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realised my first love, as a performer, was the theatre.

"I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse ... I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world."

Vivienne joined her mother at the musical's premiere in New York in April.