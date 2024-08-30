Angelina Jolie is "not dating" rapper Akala.

Angelina Jolie split from Brad Pitt in 2019

The 49-year-old actress was thought to have struck up a relationship with 'Carried Away' hitmaker - whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley - after they were spotted out and about together recently but insiders have now claimed that this is not the case and that their relationship is platonic.

A source told People: "She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

A second insider noted to the outlet the 'Maleficient' star - who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her estranged husband Brad Pitt - that the pair simply share interests in their humanitarian work together an that she thinks "very highly" of him in that regard.

A source said: "They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. ey did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him."

The actress filed for divorce from ‘Fight Club’ actor Brad, 60,in 2016 and the pair were awarded joint custody of their kids by a judge in May 2021.

After the ruling, Angelina decided to sell her chunk of her and Brad’s vineyard, which has plunged them into an epic and complex legal battle.

A source has told Page Six Brad is refusing to let go of the fight over the business as he sees it as an asset for his children.

The insider added: “It’s important that people realise that Brad’s motivation is to ensure that his kids can maximise the benefit of this asset.

“Once it was sold, that’s no longer the case and it significantly decreased their inheritance.”