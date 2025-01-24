Angelina Jolie has reportedly been left “devastated” after failing to secure an Oscar nomination for her role in the ‘Maria’ biopic.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ after failing to secure an Oscar nomination for her role in the ‘Maria’ biopic

The 49-year-old has won huge critical praise and a Golden Globe nod for portraying opera legend Maria Callas as she spent months learning to sing for the performance.

But she was left out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2025 best actress nominees announced on Thursday (23.01.25), despite huge expectations she would be included.

An Oscars source told Page Six: “Angelina will be devastated… look at all the press she did for the film – she wanted to get nominated.

“She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham Awards. She did all these magazine covers.”

A second Hollywood awards insider suggested the snub could have wider implications.

They added: “It wasn’t great for Angelina – or Netflix.”

Another source tied the decision to leave Angelina out of the Oscar nominations to her public divorce from Brad Pitt, which was finalised in December after years of legal disputes between the pair.

The insider added to Page Six: “This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad. “Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.”

‘Maria’, written by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, focuses on Maria Callas’ final days before her death in 1977.

Angelina has spoken of making the singer’s anguish “personal to me” – with her sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, working as production assistants on the project.

The actress has reflected on the emotional toll of playing Maria Callas, telling the BBC: “The character has a lot of pain and (my sons) have of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn’t experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child.”

The Oscars best actress nominees include Mikey Madison for ‘Anora’, Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m Still Here’, Demi Moore for ‘The Substance’, Karla Sofía Gascón for ‘Emilia Pérez’ and Cynthia Erivo for ‘Wicked’.