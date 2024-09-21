Angelina Jolie was overwhelmed by the “beautiful feeling” of putting her children first in life.

The mother-of-six ‘Maleficent’ actress, 49, has sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, as well as daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with her estranged ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 60, and has opened up about how there have been a huge amount of moments where she has realised she always comes second compared to her kids.

She told CR Fashion Book about the lessons she has learned from being a parent: “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again.

“Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Her remarks come as she and Brad continue to battle for custody of their children – and about her sale of her chunk of the French vineyard where they got married in 2014.

She has previously told WSJ. Magazine about her huge bond with her kids:

“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.

“We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

Angelina, who split from Brad in 2019, also discussed managing her fashion brand Atelier Jolie and her role as opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming film ‘Maria’.

She said about spending months training to sing for the movie: “(Director) Pablo (Larraín) expected me to learn, to really sing… to understand and study opera, to immerse completely and do the work.

“But it was much more than that, it was to understand Maria Callas and be able to play the character.”

Angelina said the training was an “emotional” experience and was like “therapy” she didn’t realize she needed.

She added: “I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out. So, the challenge wasn’t the technical, it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, to express.

“You have to give every single part of yourself... everything that you’ve got.”