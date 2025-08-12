Angelina Jolie planning to leave LA

Angelina Jolie is planning to leave Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress – who shares custody of her children with former husband Brad Pitt - is set to be looking at putting “the house up for sale” and moving abroad next year when her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18.

A source told PEOPLE: “Angelina never wanted to live in LA full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad. She plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Angelina and Brad – who share Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and the twins – finally reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

Jolie bought her historic 1913 home in 2017 for $24.5 million.

The property is over 11,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was once owned by director Cecil B. DeMille.

Angelina previously admitted she was looking forward to leaving LA when the twins turned 18 and was planning to spend a lot of time in Cambodia, where her eldest son Maddox was born.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. [After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.

“I like to be with people I love. I’m not somebody begging to be alone. I’m not that person that feels like, “Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.” Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody. I love doing something that makes them happy. That really does make me happy.”