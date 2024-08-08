Angelina Jolie was "shocked and worried" when she learned that her son had been in an e-bike accident.

Pax Jolie Pitt was involved in an e-bike accident last month

The 49-year-old actress has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her estranged husband Brad Pitt and an insider has claimed that her second child has been "very lucky" despite the circumstances, which saw him sustain a number of injuries Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles.

A source close to the 'Maleficient' star told People: "He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet. Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident, but the other kids are are supporting Pax as best as they can."

Pax hospitalised following his crash on 29 July, and after it was reported that he was "stable" following the incident , a source recently said he has "a long road of recovery" ahead of him.

Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."

Angelina and her son "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Pax smashed his electric bicycle into a stopped vehicle at a congested intersection when a traffic light turned red.

The driver is said to have hopped out of the car to check on Pax before first responders were called.

Pax was reported to have suffered a head injury and was left with hip pain and was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2004 and married 10 years later – but split in 2016 and have been since been embroiled in bitter battles over child custody and ownership deals linked to their French vineyard.

Brad initially won a 50-50 custody agreement that was sealed for privacy in 2021 - but overturned later the same year.

The exes were declared legally single in 2019 but their battles over custody, as well as their Chateau Miraval winery fight, are ongoing.