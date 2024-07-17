Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to "end the fighting" over their winery.

Angelina Jolie is asking Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her over their winery

The 49-year-old actress and ‘Fight Club’ star Brad, 60, have been locked in a battle over the ownership of their $500 million winery, Château Miraval, after she sold her stake following the end of their marriage in 2016 but now her lawyer has revealed that she is keen for him to drop the lawsuit against her.

Paul Murphy, who is acting as lawyer for the 'Maleficient' star, explained in a statement given to People on Wednesday (17.07.24) that Brad "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse."

As part of his lawsuit, Brad is suing Angelina for selling her stake, seeking monetary damages, and legal fees, and for the sale to be voided but Murphy insisted that Angelina - who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox with her estranged husband - just wants to "heal" their family as she proposes to end it all.

He said: "Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts

"While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

In May, Angelina was ordered to turn over eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements relating to her winery dispute.

It was ruled that Angelina had to produce “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that are responsive to” a request by Brad’s side to show any of the papers she has signed.

A source from Brad’s team told Page Six the latest ruling was a “crushing blow” after Angelina’s side had previously argued in court papers that turning over her previous NDAs as prat of the case would be “expensive,” “wasteful,” “unreasonable” and “abusive”.

Angelina’s lawyers also previously argued in court documents turning over other NDAs she has signed would be an invasion of privacy for other parties.

It’s understood the documents would include NDAs with Hollywood employers, brands and employees