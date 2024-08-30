Angelina Jolie plans to spend "a lot of time in Cambodia" in the coming years.

Angelina Jolie plans to spend more time in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie plans to spend more time in Cambodia

The 49-year-old actress was born and raised in Los Angeles - but Angelina intends to spend more time in Cambodia once her kids all turn 18 and her divorce from Brad Pitt is finalised.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.

"[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Angelina - who already has a home in the south-east Asian country - has returned to the movie business because she's now "less needed" by her children.

The actress - who married Brad back in 2014 - observed that she's entered a "new season" in her life.

Asked what made her feel ready to return to work, Angelina replied: "They’re a bit older, getting more independent. I’m less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they’re old enough to join me at work.

"It’s a new season in our lives. I’m very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day."

Tagged in