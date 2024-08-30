Angelina Jolie plans to spend "a lot of time in Cambodia" in the coming years.

Angelina Jolie plans to spend more time in Cambodia

The 49-year-old actress was born and raised in Los Angeles - but Angelina intends to spend more time in Cambodia once her kids all turn 18 and her divorce from Brad Pitt is finalised.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.

"[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Angelina - who already has a home in the south-east Asian country - has returned to the movie business because she's now "less needed" by her children.

The actress - who married Brad back in 2014 - observed that she's entered a "new season" in her life.

Asked what made her feel ready to return to work, Angelina replied: "They’re a bit older, getting more independent. I’m less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they’re old enough to join me at work.

"It’s a new season in our lives. I’m very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day."