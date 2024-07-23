Angelina Jolie’s father believes she has been “exposed to propaganda”.

The 49-year-old actress’ Oscar-winning dad Jon Voigt, 85, made the remark while also claiming his daughter’s views on the Israel-Hamas war have been influenced by “anti-Semitic people”.

He added during an outspoken interview with Variety: “She has been exposed to propaganda. She’s been influenced by anti-Semitic people.

“Angie has a connection to the UN, and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

Jon was referring to Angelina’s former position as a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees.

Pro-Israel Jon’s outburst comes weeks after he said he was proud of his daughter, and his granddaughter Vivienne, 16, after the musical the pair produced, ‘The Outsiders’, won four gongs at the 2024 Tony Awards – including Best Musical.

He told TMZ at the time of their victory: “I’m very proud of Vivienne. I’m really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be.

“I’m sure Angie contributed with the actors and Angie’s a great director.”

Along with Vivienne, ‘Maleficent’ star Angelina has five other children with her 60-year-old former husband Brad Pitt – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox, who is Vivienne’s twin.

Jon has previously slammed Angelina over her anti-Israel posts – saying they were “lies”.

He said in an Instagram post in November: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honour, God’s truths.

Angelina has accused Israel of “deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid”.