Angelina Jolie's son Pax is out of the ICU after his e-bike accident but is said to have suffered "complex trauma"

Pax Jolie is facing a lengthy road to recovery after his e-bike crash

The ‘Maleficent’ actress' 20-year-old son was hospitalised following his crash at around 5pm on July 29, when he was on Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles.

And after it was reported that he was "stable" at the end of last month, a source has said he has "a long road of recovery" ahead of him.

The insider told PEOPLE: “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."

Angelina and her son "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."

The 'Tourist' actress and her brood - also including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom she has her ex-husband Brad Pitt - "have been visiting and helping".

The source added: "They are all very close."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Pax smashed his electric bicycle into a stopped vehicle at a congested intersection when a traffic light turned red.

The driver is said to have hopped out of the car to check on Pax before first responders were called.

Pax – said not to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident – was reported to have suffered a head injury and was left with hip pain and was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2004 and married 10 years later – but split in 2016 and have been since been embroiled in bitter battles over child custody and ownership deals linked to their French vineyard.

Brad initially won a 50-50 custody agreement that was sealed for privacy in 2021 - but overturned later the same year.

The exes were declared legally single in 2019 but their battles over custody, as well as their Chateau Miraval winery fight, are ongoing.