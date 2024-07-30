Angelina Jolie’s son Pax is said to be “stable” after his e-bike accident.

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax is said to be ‘stable’ after his e-bike accident

The mother-of-six ‘Maleficent’ actress, 49, reportedly raced to be by her boy’s side when the 20-year-old was hospitalised following his crash at around 5pm on Monday (29.07.24) when he was on Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles.

A source has now told Page Six he is “stable”, adding Angelina “is by Pax’s side at the hospital as he recuperates”.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Pax smashed his electric bicycle into a stopped vehicle at a congested intersection when a traffic light turned red.

The driver reportedly hopped out of the car to check on Pax before first responders were called.

Pax – said not to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident – reportedly suffered a head injury and was left with hip pain and was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

Page Six said even though paramedics were worried that Pax was experiencing minor brain bleeding, it is understood he is “doing better” and “may be discharged” from hospital later on Tuesday (30.07.24.)

Along with Pax, Angelina has five other children with her 60-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor ex – Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2004 and married 10 years later – but split in 2016 and have been since been embroiled in bitter battles over child custody and ownership deals linked to their French vineyard.

Brad initially won a 50-50 custody agreement that was sealed for privacy in 2021 but overturned later the same year.

The exes were declared legally single in 2019 but their battles over custody, as well as their Chateau Miraval winery fight, are ongoing.