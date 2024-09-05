Anna Delvey had to seek permission from immigration to take part in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Anna Delvey had to seek permission from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) before she could take part in 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The convicted fraudster - who was jailed in 2019 after being found guilty of stealing $300,000 from friends and financial institutions and attempting to steal $22 million from a New York bank -has been under house arrest since her release in 2022 but she is now allowed to work and travel within a 70-mile radius if her home, though she still had to get permission to take part in the upcoming season of the ABC dance contest.

Anna - whose real name is Anna Sorokin and is originally from Russia - told People magazine: "Well, 'Dancing with the Stars' approached my team and I had to request ICE for permission to travel out of state because its being filmed in Los Angeles and I'm based in New York.

"It took them about 10 days to get it through the system and to get everything approved.

"By the time I got the approval, it was very close to the starting day so I kind of flew to LA pretty much the next day and I just decided why not?"

Anna will be appearing on the show alongside her partner Ezra Sosa under the condition that she continues to wear her ankle monitor throughout, but she insisted the electronic tag won't hinder her performance.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “In what way would it affect my performance? It’s actually pretty light."

Ezra praised his partner's "dance ability" and declared he is “excited for America to actually see” the socialite and “how she is.”

He added: “The media has seen a representation of her that I personally think is not her."

Anna's story was previously made into Netflix’s mini-series ‘Inventing Anna’ by Shonda Rhimes, with a cast including Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky.