Anna Faris feels "fortunate" to have survived the Los Angeles wildfires.

Anna Faris lost her home in the wildfires

The 48-year-old actress lost her home in the devastating wildfires that struck the city earlier this year, but Anna is still thankful that she and her family members managed to avoid injury.

The Hollywood star - who has Jack, 12, with ex-husband Chris Pratt - told E! News: "We're one of thousands. And we feel really fortunate that we're safe and have a lot of support."

Anna has been amazed by her son's maturity in the aftermath of the wildfires.

She shared: "When we lost our home in the fire, he's handled it so with so much strength and practicality. That also is confirmation to me that he's strong and he's even keeled."

Anna actually feels emotional whenever her son asks her for advice.

The actress - who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021 - explained: "When he - and he’s only done this a handful of times - but when he asked me for advice, or he reveals to me that he trusts me, I get sort of a flood of emotional gratitude and confirmation that I guess I'm doing something."

Anna finds it reassuring that Jack turns to her for advice. The 'Lost in Translation' star also admitted to being "really proud" of her son.

The movie star - who was married to Chris between 2009 and 2018 - said: "I think, as parents, we're always questioning, you know, ‘What are we doing? Are we giving good guidance? Are we raising kids with a good foundation?’ Those indicators to me make me feel like I'm on the right path. And I'm really proud of him."