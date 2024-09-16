Anna Kendrick "doesn't know how" to cook.

Anna Kendrick doesn't know how to cook

The 39-year-old actress admitted that while she is a "homebody" whenever she is not working, she has no skills in the kitchen and joked that she cannot really do anything domestic.

She told People: "I'm kind of a homebody. Either I'm out and working or I want to be a homebody. I don't cook. I don't know how to. I really just don't know how to do anything useful in life."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star also noted that it should not come as a shock to any of her fans that she is "lazy" and enjoys the convenience of using an iced coffee maker when she is at home.

She said: "It's not a surprise to anybody that I'm kind of a lazy bones, and so just convenience and ease is everything. [My coffee maker] is perfect because it's so fast and, frankly, I get to stay in my house. I would definitely go out and get coffee or even order it in, so the fact that it's just kind of foolproof is perfect."

The 'Into the Woods' star is currently thought to be single and has previously opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of a former boyfriend, whom she did not name.

She said about immediately connecting with the script for her movie ‘Alice, Darling’: “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse.

“I think my rep sent (the script) to me, because he knew what I’d been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, ‘This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about’.

“It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really look like what was happening to me.

“It kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that’.”