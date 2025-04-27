Anna Kendrick thinks it is "very punk rock" for Rebel Wilson to have a wife.

The 39-year-old actress admitted she couldn't imagine who her 'Pitch Perfect' co-star would settle down with but she thinks no one could be better suited to her friend than Ramona Agruma.

In conversation for People magazine, Anna told Rebel: “It's very punk rock that you have a wife. But then I'm like, ‘You're a wife. What the f***?’ ...

“Honestly, Rebel's the most unique person that I know and I couldn't really picture who she was going to end up with. And then we all met Ramona and I swear to God, it was like, ‘Oh, my God. There's another one. There's a second one that's walking the earth.’

“And they found each other. It's so right.”

Anna and the majority of the 'Pitch Perfect' cast met Ramona - who married the 'Bridesmaids' star last September after two years together - at one of Rebel's birthday parties and the clothing brand founder made a good impression.

She recalled: “It was so beautiful. That's when we all fell in love with her.”

Rebel replied: "I think she really likes you too."

Anna quipped: Oh, thank goodness.”

Rebel - who has two-year-old daughter Royce - admitted it is "crazy" how much her life has changed over the last few years.

She said: "I know, it’s crazy. My life has definitely changed a lot in the last three years. It just went [in] a totally different direction, which I feel very grateful for. I'm very lucky.”

The 'Another Simple Favor' actress claimed she is planning to join Rebel and her family on their skiing vacations.

Her pal joked: “Do you want to hold my hand when we go down the slope?"

But Anna said: "I want to get on your back."

Rebel recently joked about how "high maintenance" her young daughter has already proven to be.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she said: “Her name is Royce. I probably shouldn't have named her after a British luxury car brand, she’s a bit high maintenance. She’s two-and-a-half now.

"She’s conned me into massaging her feet before she goes to sleep. I was doing it last night for almost an hour. I said, ‘I should have called you Volvo.’ I don’t know why I got suckered into that.”