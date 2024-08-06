Anne Nolan feels "really, really lucky" to have beaten cancer twice.

Anne Nolan is cancer-free

The 73-year-old singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and went through a course of treatment but it returned almost exactly 20 years later and is "happy" to announce that she is "clear" of the disease at the moment.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I am so lucky. I had my first cancer in 2000, I had my chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and an operation. And after six months of chemo, I was fine. And then 20 years later, almost to the day, it came back again in a different breast. Two separate cancers. And again, I had the chemo and the radiotherapy and the operation and I'm happy to say that I'm clear. I've got another year before I'm actually discharged but I'm clear of cancer at the moment, thank goodness. So I count myself really, really lucky. "

The 'I'm In the Mood For Dancing' singer is known as part of The Nolans alongside her sisters but Bernie passed away in 2013 following a battle with cancer and Linda, 64, was diagnosed in 2023 with breast cancer before it spread to her brain.

Despite the disease hitting the family "hard", Anne - who also has brothers Tommy, 75, and Brian, 69, as well as sisters Maureen, 70, Denise, 72, and Coleen, 59, -admitted that in some ways their family has been quite fortunate because only a relatively small number of them have been diagnosed with cancer.

She said: "It has hit us hard, but then there are eight children in our family and three of us have had cancer. Whereas sometimes you see families with three children and they've all had cancer.

"So if you look at it like that, we're kind of lucky in a way that only three of us have had it. I know it's terribly sad that Bernie passed away and Linda's not very well at the moment, although she's fantastic.

"She's so upbeat about it all. She has moments, she has duvet days as she says herself but she still goes out and does things with the family and doesn't let it get her down too much."