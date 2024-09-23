Annemarie Wiley is to have her gallbladder removed after doctors discovered a tumour.

Annemarie Wiley is to undergo surgery

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star explained gallstones had also been detected so she is to undergo surgery "very soon", but she also received the "incredible" news that medics' concerns about growths on her liver proved to be unfounded.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "The gallbladder will be coming out very soon.

"The surgeons were very concerned about there being tumours on my liver, so we had an MRI last week and the MRI did not show any visible tumours or anything anywhere else.

"So that was incredible news. Surgery is scheduled for very soon.

"Gallbladder will come out, they'll send it to pathology and slice it up, look at it under the microscope and then that's when we'll know if it is cancerous, malignant or non-cancerous benign.

"I'm super optimistic, the surgeons are super optimistic."

The 40-year-old star - who has four children with husband Marcellus Wiley - urged her followers to "prioritise" their mental health and "advocate for themselves".

She captioned her post: "I can’t even begin to express how much your love and support mean to me.

" I’m feeling strong and optimistic that this journey will soon be behind me with a positive outcome.

"f sharing my experience encourages even one person to listen to their body and advocate for themselves, that brings me so much joy.

"Guys - please prioritise your mental health and minimize stress - stress can do awful things to our bodies! Focus on what nourishes you: exercise, meditate, stay off social media when needed, and remove toxic situations and people from your life. Your health is your most valuable asset, so protect it fiercely.

"I’ll keep you all updated. Thank you all for checking on me and lifting me up."

The news comes a month after Annemarie told fans she had "received some alarming news", though she didn't offer any details at the time.

She captioned her Instagram post: "I’m still processing everything, but I believe in the power of being open and transparent—especially when it comes to our health."