Ant Anstead has gushed that he is a "lucky boy" to be with Renee Zellweger.

Ant Anstead says he's a 'lucky boy' to be with Renee Zellweger

The 55-year-old actress has been dating the 45-year-old TV presenter since 2021- and he couldn't be more smitten.

In a rare comment about his lover, he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside the poster for his girlfriend's new film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy': "Oh man........she's so beautiful! That's my Ren (lucky boy)."

Last year, the Academy Award-winning actress was said to be engaged to Ant, but US magazine PEOPLE later confirmed that the news was untrue.

Ant previously explained that he and Renee were taking their relationship "one day at a time" and that he wants to keep their romance as private as possible.

He told PEOPLE: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about.

"It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Prior to that, a source claimed that the celebrity duo are madly in love with each other and were spending time together whenever they could.

The insider said: "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."