Anthony Michael Hall found it ‘so cute’ when his son peed on him ‘like a fountain at Caesar’s Palace’

The father-of-one ‘Breakfast Club’ actor, 56, has 13-month-old son Michael Anthony Hall II with his actress and ex-model wife Lucia Oskerova, 33, and opened up about his newborn’s toilet habits as he talked about how he is handling the ups and downs of first-time fatherhood.

He told People: “The reality of it kicks in quick. So it was actually funny because my son, my wife and I brought him home from Cedars.

“He was born on June 1st, last summer, and literally without fail, and I’m not even kidding his first diaper change... of course, he sprouts on, he just starts whizzing, just like Caesar, like a fountain at Caesars Palace.

“It’s so cute, right?

“So you can imagine the visual, just a nice arcing little pee on the way over to the (diaper changing) table, and it was so funny.

“So he broke us in quick.”

Michael – probably best known for starring alongside the 1980s’ ‘Brat Pack’ gang of actors including Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in John Hughes’ 1985 high school detention drama ‘The Breakfast Club’ – added it is “the greatest joy” to raise his boy.

He went on: “The thing that I love most about my son is just listening to him chuckle and laugh.

“So when he gets into these little laughing fits, it’s the greatest feeling. It really is great.”

But he added about his ongoing diaper run-ins: “This morning, when I tried to change my son’s diaper and he stood up and it was all over.

“I was trying to change his little poopy diaper this morning, and he stood up, and literally, the diaper fell and I looked down and it wasn’t pretty.

“I started laughing at myself at this point. I’m like, ‘What am I? How can I get upset? He’s just growing’.

“He’s like a year now, so he’s starting to lunge and he’s standing up on his own. He’s about ready to walk any second.

“Changing a toddler is like trying to wrestle, because your kid is just moving 180 degrees in every direction, climbing up over you.”