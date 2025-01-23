Ariana Grande celebrated receiving her first Oscar nomination alongside her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

The singer and actress, 31, was nominated on Thursday (23.01.25) in the best actress in a supporting role category of the 2025 Academy Awards for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M Chu’s 2024 adaptation of ‘Wicked’.

In the wake of the announcement, her partner Ethan, 32, shared a rare photo of Ariana – showing her holding light pink balloons on the balcony of their hotel room, which she posted to her Instagram Story.

‘Wicked’ – which also features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz – scored 10 Oscar nominations in total, including best picture, best original score, and achievements in costume design and visual effects.

Ariana’s award category includes Monica Barbaro for her role in Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist’, Isabella Rossellini for ‘Conclave’ and Zoe Saldaña for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Ariana also reflected on her nomination on Instagram by sharing childhood photos of herself dressed as Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

She said alongside the snap: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”

She also described herself as “humbled and deeply honoured” to be nominated alongside other “brilliant” actors – and gave special thanks to director Jon, who was not nominated for best director.

Ariana said: “You are the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful ‘Wicked’ family.”

The singer also congratulated her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia, who earned a nomination for best actress in a leading role in the Oscars nods.

She said: “I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. Your brilliance is never ending, and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden.”

Ariana and Ethan – who met on the set of ‘Wicked’ – have been dating since 2023.

The couple has largely kept their relationship private but are increasingly sharing glimpses of their life together.