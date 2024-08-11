Ariana Grande is planning to play a series of stadium shows in 2025.

Ariana Grande is set for a worldwide tour in 2025

The 31-year-old singer is said to be preparing for a series of gigs across the globe - including her first performances at UK stadiums - as she goes on the road for the first time since her Sweetener World Tour back in 2019.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ariana really wants to get out there and perform for her fans but at the same time she hates life on the road.

"It may sound glamorous touring the world but in reality it can be draining and you don’t actually get to see much of the world.

"Right now plans are in their early stages but Ariana is determined to play a series of shows in 2025."

The insider added: "One option that’s on the table is to do a handful of stadium gigs - that way tens of thousands of her supporters can see her without her having to do night after night after night at smaller arenas.

"She’s never done UK stadium shows before. If she does it almost certainly would be at Wembley and then the Etihad up in Manchester.”

Ariana is starring as Glinda The Good Witch in the two-part movie adaptation of the musical 'Wicked' and explained that she was hoping to play some gigs between the release of the films in November 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The 'Yes, And?' hitmaker said: "I think it’d be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films. I think there is a version of that which exists."