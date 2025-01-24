Ariana Grande has hailed her brother Frankie as an "inextinguishable bright light" on his birthday.

Ariana Grande has hailed her brother Frankie as an 'inextinguishable bright light' on his birthday

The 31-year-old pop star took to social media on Friday (24.01.24) to honour her elder sibling as he turned 42 years old and thanked him for being such an "inspiration" to herself and everyone else as she described him as "sunshine personified".

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being @frankiejgrande !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.

"I am so proud of you! thank you for being such an inextinguishable bright light and inspiration in all of our lives, for your heart that is larger than life, and bringing so much joy everywhere you go

"You are sunshine personified and we are all so lucky to know and be loved by you. I love you." (sic)

Frankie - who is known for his reality television appearances and has appeared in musicals such as the Off-Broadway production of 'Titanic' parody 'Titanique' - reposted his sister's photo to his own Instagram Story and admitted that the 'Wicked' star had moved him to tears with her words.

He said: "Weeping. I love you so much my sister. Thank you for ALWAYS being there for me. Can't wait for all the adventures we will go on together on this rotation around the sun. I'm so blessed to have you in my life."

For National Siblings Day in April 2024, Frankie paid tribute to Ariana and thanked her for all the ways she had supported him throughout his career and personal struggles.

He wrote on Instagram: "On #NationalSiblingDay, I want to take a moment to thank the BEST sister in the world for being there for me through thick and thin. From helping me with my sobriety journey to showing up for me at big moments in my life and career. You are the best sister anyone could ask for and I’m eternally proud of you and all the sunshine you continue to spread in this world ."