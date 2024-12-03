Ariana Grande is ruling out a return to 'The Voice' because she gets "so emotionally attached" to the contestants.

Ariana Grande has no plans to return to 'The Voice' due to how emotionally involved she gets with the contestants

The 31-year-old pop superstar was a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the US edition of the spinning-chair talent show in 2021, but she has admitted it takes a lot to be so "invested" in all of the aspiring talents on the programme.

Speaking on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, she said: "I got so emotionally attached to everyone.

"That's my problem."

The 'Wicked' star even took some of Team Ariana, including Holly Forbes, Jim Allen and Sasha Allen, to her family's Thanksgiving dinner and keeps tabs on them all on social media.

She explained: "I love everyone so much.

"I love meeting people, and I felt so invested. And I still do, like I see them all on Instagram."

Ariana quipped that she loved getting to spin around in the big red chairs on the NBC talent show.

She said: "It was a perk. It was a good perk. It is really fun."

The '7 Rings' hitmaker - who replaced Nick Jonas on 'The Voice' - previously opened up about how challenging the show is.

She told E! News: "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going to get in there and it's going to be easy whatever.' But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

And appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she confessed to breaking rules about communicating with the contestants.

She spilled: "I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, 'You’re not supposed to do that.' And I’m like, 'Sorry."'

Meanwhile, Ariana admitted she plans to slow down her music career and worried the news would "scare the absolute s***" out of her fans.

She explained that her starring role as Glinda the Good Witch in the two-part big-screen adaptation of Broadway classic ‘Wicked’ has made her want to return to her musical theatre roots - but she's promised fans she isn't ditching music for good.

Ariana - who has released seven studio albums since 2013 – told the podcast: “It is my heart.

“I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s*** out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever.

“I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Ariana’s entertainment career began when she was just 15 in the Broadway musical '13' in 2008.

The former child star added: “Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theatre, and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs.

“Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honour the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional.”