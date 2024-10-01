Ariana Grande thinks people turned her into an "evil diva" when she came too successful.

The 31-year-old singer - who rose to fame as a a teenager on Nickelodeon show 'Victorious' - has been open about the difficulties of life in the spotlight, and she noticed public perception towards her changed as her career developed.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally.

“I was this approachable, funny redhead on Nickelodeon and everyone liked me. And then I had one too many hit records, and everyone decided that I was an evil diva.

"And then other terrible things happened, and all of a sudden I was this hero and this victim.”

Ariana argued that some corners of the media "have been trying to destroy [her] since [she] was 19 years old".

She added: "But you know what? I’m 31 years old and I’m not a perfect person, but I am definitely deeply good, and I’m proud of who I’m becoming."

The 'Wicked' star has recently come under fire for the way her speaking voice has changed during and since filming for the film adaptation of the beloved 'Wizard of Oz' prequel musical.

She explained that some people don't understand "what it takes to transform your voice" as a performer, and argued men aren't held to the same standard.

She said: “When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed. There are definitely jokes that are made as well, but it’s always after being led with praise: ‘Oh, wow, he was so lost in the role.’

"And that’s just a part of the job, really. Tale as old as time being a woman in this industry.

"You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t.”

Over the summer, she was heard slipping into different registers during an appearance on Penn Badgley's 'Podcrushed' show, and at the time she revealed on TikTok that she "intentionally" changes her vocal placement "depending on how much singing" she's doing.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she added: "It’s something that I’m just really proud of.

"Part of why I did want to engage [on TikTok] is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, including my physicality, to this role. I am proud of that, so I wanted to protect it.”