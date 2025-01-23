Ariana Grande "can't stop crying" after receiving her first Oscar nomination.

Ariana Grande has received her first Oscar nomination

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker's performance as Galinda Upland in 'Wicked' has seen her shortlisted for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category at the upcoming Academy Awards, and she's been overwhelmed with emotion since the news broke on Thursday (23.01.25) morning.

She wrote on Instagram: "picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.

"i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.

"thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."

Ariana went on to pay tribute to director Jon M. Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading role for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp.

She added: "thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. i am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family.

" i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.

"i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart.

"lemons and melons and pears, oh my. (sic)"

'Wicked' received a total of 10 Oscar nominations, much to the delight of director Jon.

He shared a photo of himself looking shocked with his hand over his mouth on his Instagram Story and wrote: "When it's 5.30am and your movie gets 10 Oscar nominations."

He also shared a video of his excited reaction to Myron Kerstein being recognised for Best Film Editing for the movie and admitted he "couldn't be more proud".

He captioned the clip: "It's way too early. I had way too much coffee. But also I was really happy for our movie.

"Couldn't be more proud of our crew and cast and everyone in between who made this movie possible.

"The greatest adventure of creativity I have ever been a part of."