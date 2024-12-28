Ariana Grande wore a “tiny little butt ruffle” in ‘Wicked’.

Ariana Grande's Wicked dress wasn't heavy

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress has been seen in the movie and accompanying promotional pictures as Glinda in a huge ruffled pink dress but despite the shape of the iconic gown, the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker insisted it wasn’t particularly heavy as it was made up of so many different light layers.

She recently told Britain’s OK! magazine: “It’s funny because everyone was asking me if it was really heavy because it’s so detailed and there’s so much beautiful beading and embroidery.

“We would put on my corset and my little under-ruffle, there’s a little butt ruffle that goes on. It ties around my waist. A tiny little butt ruffle.

“And then they would snap on each layer one by one. It was 16 or 15 different layers.

“And everyone was asking me if it was heavy, but it was really light.

“And it was nowhere near the ground actually, so I felt like I was floating.”

Meanwhile, Ariana’s ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo was particularly attached to Elphaba’s hat.

She said: “I love that black hat. I became really protective of it.

“And because [costume designer] Paul Tazewell is so special, he allowed us to mould each of these pieces to us.

“We had conversations at length about what we wanted the hat to feel like, what we wanted it to look like, the angles on it, the pleating on the material, how wide the brim got, how quiet, how small it got – and the little lift in the front of it.

“All of those things were really, really specific. So putting it on felt like genuinely it was made for me. I guess it was.”