Ariana Grande has warned commenting on people’s looks is ‘dangerous’

The singer, 31, has been hit with trolling for months over her skinny frame and she has now teared up while addressing it during an interview with a French reporter on ‘Oui Oui Baguette’ alongside her 37-year-old ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo.

When asked how she handles society’s “beauty standards” and the “overwhelming” pressure women feel “to always look perfect”, Ariana started to well up – as Cynthia gripped her arm and told her it was “alright”.

Ariana said: “My goodness. I’m not gonna… good question.

“I’ve been kind of doing this (be in showbusiness) in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all.

“I’ve heard every version of it – of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons.

“But that’s everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?”

Ariana added it is “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

She went on: “I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'”

She said being on the other end of such comments is “horrible”, before adding: “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all – commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves.

“From what you’re wearing to your body to your face to your everything… there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved.”

Ariana opened up about her dramatic weight loss in April 2023 when she was filming ‘Wicked’ in London, by posting a long TikTok video in which she encouraged people to be “gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies”.