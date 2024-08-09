Ariana Grande's family "always forgets" that she's vegan.

Ariana Grande eats a plant-based diet

The 31-year-old pop star has been a vegan since 2013, and Ariana has joked that her family "don’t want to remember" that she abstains from eating meat.

During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', Ariana shared: "It's so funny because my family always forgets [that she's vegan] ... I don’t think they forget, I think they don’t want to remember."

Ariana revealed that her grandmother still offers her meat at the dining table.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - said: "My nonna always offers me meatballs and I'm like ‘No, thank you, I’m still plant-based.'"

What's more, Ariana revealed that another member of her family is also a vegan.

The singer shared: "I’m not alone, my brother-in-law Hale [Leon] is vegan, so we have each other."

Ariana previously admitted that she's a "firm believer" in eating a full plant-based diet.

The award-winning star explained that she actually "love animals" more than she loves most people.

Ariana told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding.

"But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person."

Ariana acknowledged that it's not easy to eat a plant-based diet.

However, the pop star is determined to stick to her values, even if it proves to be an inconvenience for her.

The singer said: "It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know - veggies, fruit and salad - then when I get home I'll have something else."