Ariana Grande's relationship to make-up has changed

The 31-year-old singer plays Galinda Upland, a popular young woman who becomes Glinda the Good Witch of the North, in the new musical fantasy film, and Ariana has now revealed that the project has had a big impact on her personal style.

The award-winning star said in an Instagram video: "This make-up made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to make-up. I just love it so much. Love, love, love."

Ariana subsequently explained how her style has evolved over recent times.

She said: "There’s no thick eyeliner, there’s no heavy crease, it’s just really warm and open and pretty. The lashes are in a cat [eye] shape, which still gives you the cat eye lift that I usually love, but it’s a more honest representation of what you look like."

Meanwhile, Ariana previously admitted that she finds it "lovely to be loved".

The pop star appreciates having the support of her fans, but Ariana is also aware that they always "want more of [her]".

The singer - who has a huge following on social media - said on 'Hot Ones': "It's so lovely to be loved. But yeah, I sit somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, 'But really? Come on.'"

Ariana initially struggled to cope with the expectations of her fans.

The pop star - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - explained: "That's like a natural thing that all artists can probably relate to.

"But seeing [fans'] reaction to it also kind of replaces that ... There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time."