Ariana Greenblatt has been surprised by her own success.

Ariana Greenblatt doesn't take success for granted

The 16-year-old actress feels "grateful" for everything that she's managed to achieve in her career, and Ariana has insisted that she doesn’t take any of it for granted.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "I take every opportunity that I get and [I’m] very grateful for it.

"I never expected any of this to happen, and I don't know what's to come either. I'm just living in the moment."

Ariana thanks her family for helping to keep her grounded amid her meteoric rise.

The movie star said: "I wouldn't be who I was if I wasn't close with my family.

"My brother is my best friend and he knows me better than anybody in this world. He also doesn't put me on any sort of pedestal. If anything, I'm down here, which is very refreshing."

Ariana insists that she has "no interest" in having a boyfriend, as she's currently focused on her acting career.

Ariana - who starred in 'Barbie' alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and America Ferrera - said: "I have no interest in having a boyfriend. Gross.

"But I'll talk to [someone] for a little bit … Then I'm like, ‘Sorry, I got to go. I'm filming.'"

Earlier this year, Ariana admitted that 'Barbie' was a life-changing experience for her.

The actress relished starring in the acclaimed movie, and she conceded that it's transformed her career.

The teenage star - who first found fame through the Disney Channel series 'Stuck in the Middle' - told WhoWhatWear: "I will forever be indebted to 'Barbie'.

"It's changed everything in my life. I've been acting since I was six, but everything's changed in this past year."