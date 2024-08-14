Ariana Madix still has "a lot of love" for Scheana Shay.

The 39-year-old TV star has revealed that she's still in contact with Scheana, 39, despite their high-profile falling out during the 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Ariana was asked if she's still in touch with Scheana and she replied: "Here and there."

Ariana subsequently acknowledged that their friendship took "a big hit" after the reunion.

However, she also revealed that they're now mending their relationship.

Ariana said: "There’s a lot of love there and I think that will always be there. And I’m really happy … she just won an award for talking about her postpartum OCD and I thought that was like really, really lovely."

Ariana clashed with Scheana over her reluctance to forgive Tom Sandoval, Ariana's ex-boyfriend, for his 2023 cheating scandal.

Ariana previously admitted that she wasn't ready to forgive Tom, explaining that she wasn't on the "Sandoval sympathy train".

The TV star said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "My position has not changed that he doesn't get any sort of access to my life via me or via mutual friends.

"I'm not down with him being around. You know, I can quietly remove myself from situations that make me uncomfortable.

"I'm not the person to come to with the Sandoval sympathy train."

Ariana also accused Tom of refusing to accept responsibility for his actions.

She said: "He still will not take responsibility for what he did. So ease up?! I'm not gonna be like, 'Hey everybody, it's me Ariana on my Instagram Story, if you guys could just like, be nice to my ex-boyfriend who did all these things...' that's not happening."