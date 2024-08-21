Ariana Madix has learned how to cope with criticism.

The 39-year-old star used to worry about social media trolls - but Ariana has become much more philosophical in recent times.

She told Interview magazine: "When there’s maybe one negative comment, that somehow outweighs the rest.

"I saw something recently on TikTok where someone said, 'What’s more important, more positive thinking or less negative thinking?' The answer is less negative thinking, because you could have more positive thinking all the livelong day, but if you still have that little bit of negative thinking, it takes over everything else anyway. I’m better at not always looking now."

Ariana used to take the criticism much more "personally".

However, in recent years, she's learned that social media criticism is rarely "unique or true".

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star explained: "I think that I don’t take it personally in the same way that I used to because, first of all, it’s always the same stuff over and over again. It’s never anything new or unique or true, and it’s always something that really just reflects how that person is feeling about themselves.

"There were definitely times where I would take it on personally, almost as a note like, 'This is a constructive criticism of me as a person and I need to change this about myself.' But I don’t think that way anymore, which is helpful."

Meanwhile, Lala Kent previously accused Ariana of behaving like a diva on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 33-year-old star said on the 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast: "What I started getting upset about is now we're bringing a little bit of divaness to my place of work that I've been doing for eight years. And I have a hard time when people think that they are bigger than the show."