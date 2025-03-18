Ariana Madix thinks the new 'Vanderpump Rules' cast have a "tough road ahead of them".

Ariana Madix previously starred on the hit TV show

The hit reality series is returning for a 12th season with an all-new cast and Ariana - who previously starred on the hit TV show - has warned the new stars that it won't be an easy ride.

Ariana, 39, told 'Extra': "I’m excited to see, I guess, how it works.

"It’s such a hard thing to do, I think, to put yourself out there … They have a tough road ahead of them … Anybody, I think, who’s done that has lived that, and I think they’ll be great. They’ll have fun."

Ariana learned a lot about herself during her time on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

She said: "I’ve learned to trust myself. I’ve also learned to trust my gut more and I think I’ve learned that I can do things that are hard in life."

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump previously predicted that 'Vanderpump Rules' will return with a "different energy".

The reality TV star told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there.

"Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast. But she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

She said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."