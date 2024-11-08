Armie Hammer fell out with his mother over religion

Armie Hammer didn't speak to his mother for "a long time" after they fell out over religion.

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor - who saw his career go into freefall in 2021 after being accused of physical and sexual abuse - admitted he didn't find it helpful to have Dru Hammer preaching to him but she didn't want to change who she is.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 'Armie HammerTime Podcast', Armie explained he has established “very clear boundaries” with his mom, who was a guest on the show.

He added: "My understanding is that you feel this is such a big part of who you are and what you are and your purpose, that that’s just what you do. All the time.

"We actually had a period in our lives when we didn’t talk at all because I said, ‘I don’t need a pastor, I need a mom. And if you’re unable to be a mom and only able to be a pastor then I don’t need that relationship in my life. I don’t need another pastor.’

"And we didn’t talk for a while, because you were just like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that’s fine. Everybody is allowed to react however they want when boundaries are presented."

The 'Rebecca' actor went on to explain that his spirituality is very different to his mother's and this is is where the problem lies.

He added: "The place where you and I get into trouble is when it feels like to me that my spirituality does not look exactly like your spirituality, so you try to proselytise or convert or bring me half a dozen bibles or whatever so that you want my spirituality to look exactly like yours. And I think that’s where we get into the weeds with it. At least, that’s how it feels to me.”

Later on in the episode, Armie interrupted Dru while she was sharing stories about her religious views.

He said: "I'm really trying to be respectful of your time and your talking but we have not gotten back to the point that I brought up, which is our personal relationship.

“I brought up what I feel about our personal relationship and you then went to talk about Christ. That is what I feel causes division in our relationship, where I feel like you and I do not connect very well on a personal level because it feels like to me, everything that comes up is an opportunity for you to talk about Christ. Which is great, [but] the fact that it feels like an impediment for us having a personal relationship is the reason I feel like we did not speak for a long time."

Dru responded: "To be fair, what I was saying is I believe as a Christian, that is what we are called to do. So you come from that perspective, and all I was doing was explaining why I do what I do. Because you’re called to be an actor. I’m called to be an evangelist.”