Armie Hammer is launching a podcast series

The 38-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to announce the launch of 'The Armie HammerTime Podcast', explaining that the project will serve as a "journal of sorts" for him.

Armie said on the photo-sharing platform: "I've got a little bit of news; I think some of you are going to love this, and some of you are going to f****** hate it.

"But basically, I'm starting a podcast, and the original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don't. So, teach me what that one thing is."

Armie's podcast will follow his new life in Los Angeles, while he also hopes to "learn" new things through the series.

He said: "I want to have long-form, interesting conversations with people who have tools or skills or have acquired wisdom or even just know random s*** that I don't know [and] I want to learn.

"I've been gone for the last four years and now I'm back, you know. What are you going to do? So it's going to be a sort of journal, a chronicling of putting my life back together."

Armie previously admitted that his acting ambitions were "killed" by rumours of him being a cannibal.

However, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star confessed to being "grateful" for the "hilarious" rumours.

Speaking on the 'Painful Lessons' podcast, he said: "People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.' Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.

"Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it."