Armie Hammer "loved marijuana roofie-ing people" at the height of his acting career.

Armie Hammer got stars stoned

The Call Me by Your Name actor enjoyed taking the drug in company, particularly if it meant other people - including Hollywood star Johnny Depp - were left "so stoned" that they could not find their "feet".

Armie, 38, joked on the latest episode of his The Armie HammerTime Podcast: "I loved poisoning people.

"I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I'm so stoned, I can't find my feet.' ...

"I loved marijuana roofie-ing people.

"I think at that point in my life, I was smoking upwards of like 15 to 20 joints a day."

Armie was then reminded that he got his The Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp "super stoned" before a promotional appearance for the 2013 movie, prompting them to be banned from "hanging out" during the press tour.

His podcast co-host Ashton Ramsey said: "And where you actually got in trouble, the most trouble that you ever got into was when you basically got Johnny super-stoned before a press junket."

Armie confirmed: "And they never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that.

"They would always keep us apart.

"They never let us do press together. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore.' "

Armie - who was accompanied by ex-assistant Ashton on The Lone Ranger global press tour - recalled that Disney gave him his own private jet but his 62-year-old co-star had a bigger and better plane.

He recalled: "They got him the craziest jet I’ve ever seen. [It] had a movie theatre in it. The guy who owned the jet was a serious smoker, and Johnny smokes cigarettes constantly...

"He lights one off of the other one he just finished, kind of thing, all day. And they needed to get a plane for Johnny that he was allowed to smoke in ...

"I remember walking up the stairs, and as I got four feet from the door of the plane ... cigarette smoke just hit me in the face. I walked onto the plane, and it was like yellow air from everyone just sitting in there smoking."

In 2021, Armie's marriage to Elizabeth Chambers, 42, and his career went into freefall after he was accused of physical and sexual abuse, including alleged cannibalistic fantasies.

He subsequently checked into rehab for help with his drug, alcohol and sex addiction issues.