Elizabeth Chambers and her brood are moving for the fifth time in five years.

On the same day her ex-husband Armie Hammer - with whom she has daughter Harper, nine, and son Ford, seven - announced he was selling his truck because he can't"afford the gas" anymore, the Bird Bakery owner revealed her boyfriend Ricardas Kazinec was helping her pack up their belongings at her Cayman Islands home as they embark on the next chapter as a family.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Packing and moving my kids and me for the fifth time in almost five years.

"Beyond grateful for my Lai, my extraordinary boyfriend, and for these extraordinary people."

She didn't disclose where they were moving to.

Elizabeth and Armie split in 2020, before his Hollywood career imploded after he was hit by a string of allegations in 2021, including emotional abuse, manipulation, and rape – and the infamous accusation he harboured fantasies of cannibalism.

He denied all the allegations made against and there was insufficient evidence for him to be charged.

On Tuesday (27.08.24), the 38-year-old revealed he bought himself the GMC pickup as a Christmas present but he has been forced to swap it for a "tiny" hybrid because filling up was starting to cost too much money.

In a video posted on Instagram, he showed off his beloved vehicle and said: "So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now, this is my truck.

"I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself.

"I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax [used car store].

"[This is] not an ad for CarMax. This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore."

The 'Death On The Nile' star has fond memories of the truck but is looking forward to a fresh start.

He added: "I mean, this truck, it took the kids home from the hospital and all that stuff. Amazing trips, but you know what, that's okay.

"I've got a new car. It's tiny. It's a hybrid. I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month and this is it. Here's to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

As well as a new car, Armie said he was "starting a new life in Los Angeles" at a new apartment.