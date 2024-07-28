Armie Hammer's mom believes his behaviour has been "morally wrong".

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor previously denied accusations of rape and physical abuse by a woman named Effie in 2021, who he had allegedly been in an on/off relationship with for four years and who shared graphic texts allegedly sent by her famous lover on Instagram, prompting other females to come forward and claimed he had made "weird" remarks about wanting to "eat" them, but his mother Dru Hammer never believed her son was a "cannibal" or did anything "criminal".

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I call it the perfect storm.

"All of this unfolded during Covid when people were locked away in their homes and the feeding frenzy for new information was at an all-time high. Every day, more and more articles were published.

"Obviously, I am his mother. I would never say that Armie did everything right, because he didn't. Morally, he was wrong.

"But I do know my son was not out eating people. That I know. And Armie did not rape anybody. I knew that he was not morally right, but that was insanity."

Dru believes the 37-year-old actor - who split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, the mother of his two children, in the wake of the allegations - took advantage of the younger women he romanced and was "in the wrong" but never felt he crossed the line.

She said: "He was in the wrong. He was the older actor and they were younger. They were influencers on Instagram or whatever. Did he take advantage of them? Absolutely. He will say so himself. Did he do anything criminal? Absolutely not. He's been completely exonerated by the police."

Last week, Armie appeared on the 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' show, where he insisted he had never eaten human flesh but admitted to "awkward and clumsy" rape play and having "scraped" the letter 'A' into Paige Lorenze's pubic area with a knife, and his mother is "really proud" of him for speaking honestly.

She said: "He called me when he landed in London and said he was on the way to Piers Morgan.

"He didn't seem nervous – he said my story is my story, he's not going to throw anyone under the bus.

"There are a lot of things he could have said that he has always refused to say and he has always been very cognisant of being very kind to the mother of his children.

"I'm really proud of him for giving his truth and not telling tales on anyone else. Let me tell you, I showed him my book where I said he was morally wrong and that the way he behaved is not the correct way to treat women and he did not ask for an edit. I love his frankness and honesty."