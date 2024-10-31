Arnold Schwarzenegger has backed Kamala Harris for president.

The 'Terminator' actor was the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 and while he was in office as a Republican, he warned re-electing their candidate Donald Trump would result in "four more years of bulls***" and he felt the best thing for the nation would be for Democrat Kamala Harris to win the vote.

He shared a lengthy statement on X: "I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.

"I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.

"My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics...

"Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."

The 77-year-old star noted he "hates politics more than ever" now and can't see how voting for the former 'Apprentice' star can help move the US "forward".

He continued: "...Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious.

"And I will always be an American before I am a Republican.

"That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"I’m sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious.

"For decades, we’ve talked about the national debt. For decades, we’ve talked about comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border while fixing our broken immigration system. And Washington does nothing.

"The problems just keep rolling, and we all keep getting angrier, because the only people that benefit from problems aren’t you, the people. The only people that benefit from this c*** are the politicians who prefer having talking points to win elections to the public service that will make Americans’ lives better. ...

"But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea - that won’t solve our problems.

"It will just be four more years of bulls*** with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.

"That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz."

Regardless of political leanings, the 'Twins' actor urged everyone who can to use their vote.

He concluded: "Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us.

"And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans. http://vote.org"