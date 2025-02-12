Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't "surprised" to find out his actor son Patrick Schwarzenegger has filmed a nude scene for 'The White Lotus'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has teased his son about his nude scene

'The Terminator' star's 33-year-old son has landed a starring role in the new series of the hit TV mystery drama and one scene shows him stripping off onscreen - and Arnold has joked Patrick is following in his father's footsteps by disrobing on camera.

In a post on Instagram, the former Governor of California wrote: "I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the 'White Lotus' Season 3 premiere.

"What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

Arnold attended the show's premiere to support his son and Patrick admitted he was thrilled to have his famous father in the audience for the screening.

In his own social media post, Patrick wrote: "'White Lotus' premier!! What a surreal moment!

"Dream come true getting to watch the pilot with my family. Mike White and the rest of the cast I love you!"

Patrick stars in the third season of the show - set around a chain of luxury hotels - opposite Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan and Blackpink singer Lisa.

Former bodybuilder Arnold has previously stripped off for movie roles - including the famous opening sequence for 1984’s 'The Terminator' - and he also hit headlines back in the 1990s when a nude picture from a magazine shoot re-emerged.

However, the actor went on to insist he wasn't worried about the saucy snap.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1992, Arnold said: "Why would I get upset about the nude photograph that I posed for an artist for, for a sculpture?

"I’m not embarrassed. I have nothing to hide."