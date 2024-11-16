Art Garfunkel is "in the mood" to reunite with Paul Simon.

Art Garfunkel would like to perform with Paul Simon again

The 83-year-old music star and Paul haven't performed together in more than a decade - but Art has refused to rule out the possibility of Simon and Garfunkel performing together again.

Asked about the possibility of them reuniting, Art told The Independent: "We’ll see. I don’t know if he’s in the mood to work with me. I’m in the mood to work with him."

Art subsequently cited Las Vegas as an ideal location for a possible reunion.

The 'Mrs. Robinson' hitmaker said: "Vegas. You move into Vegas and you stay put for a while. They come to you. You remove the travelling part of singing; it’s a better formula ... I don’t want to be on the road and do show after show."

Earlier this month, Art revealed that he became emotional during a recent lunch with Simon.

The award-winning duo - who had an infamously turbulent working relationship - discussed some of their previous disagreements during the lunch.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I actually had lunch with Paul a couple of weeks back. First time we’d been together in many years. I looked at Paul and said, 'What happened? Why haven’t we seen each other?'

"Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff. I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him. Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon and Garfunkel. Y’know what? I was a fool!"

Art went on to reveal the pair are planning to meet up again and he's determined to "make amends before it’s too late".

He said: "We’ve made plans to meet again. Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows. For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late.

"It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."