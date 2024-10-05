Artem Chigvintsev claims Nikki Garcia was the aggressor in their August 29th fight.

Artem Chigvintsev claims Nikki Garcia was aggressor in fight

Nikki, 40, was recently granted a restraining order against her husband after she submitted a sworn declaration detailing the alleged abuse she suffered during their fight last month.

In her petition, which was obtained by TMZ, Nikki alleged Artem "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present."

However, Artem has responded in his own court filing, blaming Nikki for the fight.

E! News has obtained pictures he shared with the court detailing alleged injuries to his neck, elbow, and hand.

He claimed that he brought their son Matteo upstairs to protect him after Artem and Nikki had an argument which escalated.

He alleged she then shoved her way inside the room where he and Matteo were and began attacking him.

He said he made the original 911 call and claimed Nikki said: " Do you understand how this is gonna go now Artem? You just ruined my career and you know it."

Meanwhile, Nikki has claimed that since Artem, 42, was dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars', he had grown "increasingly angry", often "snapping" and "yelling" at her, and they had had discussions about him needing to control his anger.

On the morning of his arrest, Nikki claimed he screamed at her for making their four-year-old son Matteo a "picky eater" and rowed with her over how the little boy's English muffin should be toasted.

Becoming overwhelmed, Nikki threw Matteo's shoes towards Artem and they hit his leg, before he grabbed Matteo and ran upstairs with him while the youngster screamed out for his mom.

The 'Total Bellas' star claimed that as she tried to get in the room, Artem opened the door and tackled her to the ground, grabbing her arms and holding her down for around 30 seconds before he went back into Matteo's room and closed the door.

When she tried again to push it open, the dancer allegedly came back out and pushed her across the hall to their bedroom, forcing her to the floor in their bathroom. Nikki claimed she felt like she was suffocating as Artem had his hands on her chest and was pressing down, so she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off.

The judge has prohibited Artem from contacting or going within 100 yards of Nikki and Matteo, except for visitation or exchange of the little boy as per court-ordered visits.

A judge denied a request from the former wrestler to leave the US with Matteo as she wanted to go to London to film a project but it will be reviewed at a full hearing on 21 October.

Although Artem hasn't been living in the family home since his arrest, the judge would not grant a "move-out order" until after the next hearing.