Artem Chigvintsev has requested spousal support from Nikki Garcia.

The 40-year-old TV star recently filed for a divorce from Artem, and the 42-year-old dancer has now responded by requesting spousal support and asking for Nikki's ability to receive the same financial support to be terminated.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Artem has also asked Nikki - who was known as Nikki Bella during her time in the WWE - to pay his attorney fees.

Nikki filed for divorce earlier this month, and in her own petition, she requested the court terminate spousal support for both parties.

The former WWE star requested a divorce after Artem was arrested by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant.

Audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ featured a dispatcher saying the dancer had alleged his spouse had thrown her shoes at him.

The clip featured the dispatcher saying Artem's call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party]. There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

But the dancer subsequently stated he no longer needed medical assistance, with the dispatcher confirming: "RP is stating no medical is needed now."

Artem was booked on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse and released later in the day on $25,000 bond.

The celebrity duo met on 'Dancing With the Stars' back in 2017, but they didn't start dating until the following year, after Nikki split from John Cena.

They got engaged in January 2020 and married in Paris in August 2022.