Asa Butterfield admits 'Sex Education' fans still stop him to ask for advice.

Asa Butterfield, right, admits some Sex Education fans get confused

The 27-year-old actor starred in the hit Netflix comedy drama as teenager Otis Milburn, who follows his sex therapist mother Jean's (Gillian Anderson) lead by giving intimate advice to his fellow students, and he's revealed some people can't quite separate him from his character.

He told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "Actually, yes, people have asked me for relationship and sex advice. Whether they're being serious or not, I can't tell.

"And I do get people calling me Otis on the street as well, which is what happens when you play a popular character."

The series came to an end in 2023 after four seasons, and while Asa and his cast mates were grateful for platform, it felt time to move on.

He explained: "It was mixed feelings, becauase I loved the show and made some really close friends.

"But by the end of season four we were all ready to move on and it felt like the right time to say goodbye.

"It did so much for all of our careers but all good things come to an end - it didn't outstay its welcome."

Asa is making his stage debut in new one man show 'Second Best', which is based on the novel of the same name and follows a former child star who missed out on playing Harry Potter to Daniel Radcliffe.

The actor has plenty of experiences of losing out on big roles, including when Tom Holland was cast in Marvel's 'Spider-Man' movies.

He said: "Yes, I got down to the last group of people that they too out to the screen test. And yeah I was disappointed - I'd be lying if I said I wasn't.

"But when I didn't get that role, then 'Sex Education' came along. That ended up doing so much for me.

"And at the same time, it let me keep a relatively normal life, which I really appreciated. I wouldn't have traded it for anything."