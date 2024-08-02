A$AP Rocky's music has become more "meaningful" since he became a father.

ASAP Rocky's music has changed

The 35-year-old star has sons RZA, two, and 12-month-old Riot with girlfriend Rihanna and his songs have grown more "personal" in recent years, though he's tried to find a "balance" of offering snapshots of his life with still being entertaining and "telling a story".

Asked if fatherhood has changed his approach to music, he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "I think sonically, yes, a lot of s***changed.

"My taste preference for music and just different artists and just different genres, but it all has changed, especially the way it influenced the way that I make music and I put out music now and whatnot.

"I think it's more meaningful. I got more to say. I got more personal vulnerable things to talk about and whatnot, and it's just, I think the trick is having that fine balance of just entertaining and telling a story or giving something, telling somebody listening and view something informative about you and whatnot.

"And that's kind of where I'm at now with just being a pop of two and whatnot and just being at the top of my game with just, design and everything, and film, and you name it, man, we've been doing it all."

But the 'Hijack' hitmaker admitted his new album 'Don't Be Dumb' wouldn't sound like him if it wasn't also "braggadocious".

He said: "I think for certain with this new music or with this new album, it's just like there was a mission and a goal to sonically make something that felt elevated, that felt matured, especially coming from me and whatnot and just using different sounds and elements to create a masterpiece.

"That was just really my goal going into it and whatnot though.

"I think the content is just personal to just me, but I'm A$AP m************ Rocky. It's going to be a little bit of braggadocious s***in there, right. You know what I'm saying? I wouldn't be me without it."

Rocky thinks time is going by more quickly now that he's a father.

He said: "It's just like, time speeds up when you become a dad, man. It's crazy. It's insane. Surreal."

