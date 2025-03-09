Ashanti has to be "a lot more cognisant of time" now that she is a mom.

Ashanti is 'more cognisant' of time now that she is a mom

The 44-year-old singer - who is married to 'Hot in Herre' singer Nelly - gave birth to son KK last August but is heading back out on tour later this year and admitted that she will be putting a lot more "preparation" into logistics now that she has the little one to think about.

She told People: "It's going to be my first time going [on tour] as a mom.

"Obviously, we need extra hands. There's definitely going to be extra bags, because I already travel with too much luggage. But [we are going to be] a lot more cognisant of time and [spend more time] preparing, because you just never know what's going to happen."

The 'Foolish' hitmaker is going to be in "protective mode" throughout the jaunt - which will see her head across the UK in April with Sean Paul as part of their 'Bring It' tour - and will be more careful about who she lets backstage as she is more conscious of germs spreading now.

She said: "[I will be] cognizant of time and my surroundings, obviously not having a lot of people in and out, not allowing people to come in with shoes on, just germs and that kind of thing.

"I'm definitely in Mama Bear protective mode, wanting to protect the baby."

Ashanti will also be joined on the road by her mother Tina - who she refers to as her "momager" - and ultimately just "feels good" knowing that she can hit the road.

She said: "Momager is not playing no games. She calls herself Tima. Not grandma, Tima. Cause her name is Tina. So Tima will be there.

"Everything's heated, I'm healthy. Nothing crazy. It just feels good to be able to just move around and carry my baby, and, you know, make moves. It's a beautiful thing."